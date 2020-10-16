IBBL opens 5 new branches

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) Managing Director and CEO Md Mahbub ul Alam with other high officials of the bank cutting a ribbon to inaugurate five new branches from the head office in the capital virtually. -AA



Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) inaugurated five new branches as Dohazari Branch, Chattogram, Godagari Branch, Rajshahi, Hossainpur Branch, Kishoreganj, Muksudpur Branch, Gopalganj and Nangalkot Branch, Cumilla on Thursday through a virtual platform.







IBBL Managing Director and CEO Md Mahbub was present in the branch inauguration ceremony held at bank's head office in the capital as the chief guest. Additional Managing Directors Mohammed Monirul Moula, Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md Omar Faruk Khan along with high officials of the bank, head of concerned zones and branches, local dignitaries and clients, well-wishers, among others, were present in the local functions and were also connected with the head office program virtually. Md Mahbub ul Alam said, 'Islamic banking is a universal banking system'. By providing welfare services to all people irrespective of caste, creed and class, IBBL has achieved global recognition beyond state boundary.'







IBBL contributes significantly to national foreign exchange reserve by collecting expatriates remittance, he added.



