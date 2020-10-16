Gal opens up about 'Imagine'





Gal Gadot recently opened up about her infamous 'Imagine' video on Instagram. During a conversation with a magazine, she said that sometimes 'you try and do a good deed and it's just not the right good deed.' The 'Wonder Woman' actress went on to add that she just wanted to send light and love to the world, and she had nothing but good intentions. She concluded saying that she meant to something good and pure, however, it didn't transcend. In March, when the lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of Coronavirus, Gal had taken to Instagram to share a star-studded video with a message of unity. She captioned the post, "We are in this together, we will get through it together. Let's imagine together. Sing with us all love to you, from me and my dear friends." The video also featured Amy Adams, Natalie Portman, James Marsden, Mark Ruffalo and more. However, the video didn't go well with the audience and received backlash. Many pointed out the disparity in how the stars could quarantine themselves in their luxurious homes while citizens of the US were facing issues.





Leave Your Comments