HBO Max to make limited series about Elon's 'SpaceX'





HBO is going to develop a six-episode limited series about the founding days of SpaceX and Elon Musk. The limited series 'SpaceX' will be based on the book "Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future" by Ashlee Vance, reported by Variety. It will document how Musk, in pursuit of his lifelong dream to make humankind a multi-planetary species, handpicks a team of engineers to work on a remote Pacific Island where they build, and launch, the first 'SpaceX' rocket into orbit. It spurred a new era of privately funded space exploration, culminating in the first manned Space X launch of the Falcon 9 on May 30, 2020. Doug Jung will serve as writer and executive producer on the series. Channing Tatum will executive produce via his production company Free Association, along with Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan of Free Association.





