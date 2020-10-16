Chanchal's totally different in new web series 'Taqdeer'



National Film Award winning actor Chanchal Chowdhury has become regular in acting again after lockdown due to Coronavirus. He is working selectively now. Basically Chanchal is choosy about story and role while acting. He has proved himself in different types of characters. This time he was seen in a different look. On Friday, Indian streaming site Hoichoi announced 25 new shows. One of these is 'Taqdeer'. Chanchal Chowdhury is acting in this web series. In this series, Chanchal will play the role of a person who was trapped in a murder case after recovering a dead body from a trunk.





The series is directed by Saleh Sobhan Anim and Syed Ahmed Shawki. Another producer Tanim Noor expressed his excitement on social media about this series. He expressed his opinion about Chanchal.





He writes that the joint efforts of 'Taqdeer', Anim and Shawki are undoubtedly going to be a milestone in the Bengali web series. Shawki is the director of this series and our one and only fickle brother in the title role. Here is a sample of Chanchal Bhai's dedication. On the first day of the shooting, the spot call was at Kawran Bazaar at 4 in the morning. Surprising everyone, the man who appeared at 3:30 in the morning is our favorite fickle brother. The honesty, devotion and concentration of Chanchal Bhai towards acting are exemplary for all of us.





Apurbo, Perth Barua, Intekhab Dinar, Sanjida Preeti and Manoj Pramanik will also be seen in the series.

