Navy emerge unbeaten champion

Bangladesh Navy team celebrating with chief guest after beating Bangladesh Air Force in the final of the Bangabandhu Federation Cup Basketball tournament at Dhanmondi Basketball gymnasium on Thursday. -Collected



Bangladesh Navy clinched the eight-team Bangabandhu Federation Cup Basketball title with an unbeaten record beating another services team Bangladesh Air Force by 90-44 points in an one-sided final at the Dhanmondi Basketball gymnasium on Thursday, UNB report.





The sailors team dominated the first half by 46-17 points. Sajid caged 39 and Mithun 13 for the winners while Tanveer and Shisir contributed 13 points for the losers.





State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell witnessed the day's final as the chief guest while Secretary General of Bangladesh Olympic Association Syed Shahed Reza was present as special guest on the occasion. Later, they distributed the trophies among the players. Earlier, in the semifinal on Tuesday, Group A champions Bangladesh Navy outplayed Group B runners-up the Gregs Club by 114-42 points while Group B champions Bangladesh Air Force fought hard to manage a final berth beating Group A runners-up Josephites Club by 57-52 points.

