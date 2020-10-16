Mahadi shines with bat after another batting collapse

Tamim XI all-rounder Sheikh Mahadi Hasan plays a shot against Najmul XI in the third match of the ongoing BCB President's Cup at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday. -BCB



Tamim XI survived a batting meltdown against Najmul XI to post a respectable 221 for nine in 50 overs with spin all-rounder Mahadi Hasan's late onslaught in the third match of the ongoing BCB President's Cup at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday.





Put into bat first, Tamim's team made yet another wobble start with Senior and Junior Tamim opening stand could manage only 14 runs. All eyes were on the old master and the rising star's opening stand but they failed yet again.







Pacer Al-Amin brought the first glory for Najmul Xi by removing junior Tamim in the second over caught by Mugdho. From there it was all downhill for the Tamim's side; skipper Tamim kept the runs ticking over as much as he could but his partners kept disappearing at the other end.





With the pitch doing all sorts to tricks to test the batsmen, pace duo Al Amin and Taskin alongside spinners Nayeem and Rishad made life miserable for the top and middle order, so much so that Tamim's team were reduced to 108/7 in just 31.2 overs by the time Shahadat Hossain Dipu got out for 31 runs.





Three wickets - one from Al Amin (3-43) and two from leg spinner Rishad Ahmed (2-21) - in a fantastic five-over spell in the middle of innings reduced Tamim's side from 105-5 to 108-7.





Skipper Tamim who showed sign of backing form, was dismissed in the 16th over after Mithun and Anamul continued self-destruction.







But spin all-rounder Sheikh Mahadi shared a wonderful 95-run stand with late-order Taijul (20) that tilted the balance in the Tamim's favour.





Mahadi then took centre stage and thumped Najmul XI bowlers - to go with 9 fours and three sixes - to bring up a game changing 57-ball 82, which ensured Tamim XI put on a respectable total. Riding on Mahadi's late flurry Tamim XI became the first team to cross 200 plus total in the tournament.

Leave Your Comments