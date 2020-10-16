Labor market in Malaysia to be open for BD workers soon



Malaysian Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M Saravanan hoped that the recruitment process from Bangladesh to his country would resume if the coronavirus situation improved.





He agreed to open up the labor market. Over the issue he expressed his optimism at a virtual meeting with Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed on Thursday, a press release said, reports BSS.





The re-opening of the Malaysian labor market for Bangladeshi workers, signing of a memorandum of understanding, introduction of an online system for recruitment, involvement of recruiting agents in sending workers, organization of subsequent Joint Working Group meetings and several bilateral issues over Bangladeshi workers were discussed at the meeting, the release added.





Malaysia is a major job market for for foreign workers. Around 700,000 Bangladeshis are living in the muslim-majority South-Asian nation. The job market stumbled several times due to allegations of irregularities in recruitment process in Bangladesh. However, Dhaka has been making efforts to bring down irregularities in recruitment process and in the mean time measures were taken against errant recruiters.

