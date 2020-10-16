Teach children at home: Men, women no different



Climate Vulnerable Forum- CVF Thematic Ambassador Saima Wazed Hossain has laid emphasis on teaching children at home that there is no difference between men and women.





She came up with the suggestion after kicking off a campaign titled 'Women's Safety in Public Places- WSPP' through a webinar on Wednesday night.





Saima, who is also a CRI Trustee, said, ''I want everyone in the country to be taught the way I teach my four children that women and men are no different.'' "We are all equal. Let's pay the deserved respect to women at home, outside home, on streets, in schools and workplaces," she added.





Saima, also the daughter of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, called upon all to raise voices in unison against any violence against women anywhere - in schools, colleges, workplaces, streets, or elsewhere.





The WSPP campaign was launched by Young Bangla - the youth wing of the ruling Awami League's research wing Centre for Research and Information's (CRI) in collaboration with UNDP and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).





Saima Wazed Hossain went on to add, "If a girl is harassed somewhere and no one comes to protest, what can she do alone? Anyone witnessing that incident must stand beside that girl."





''Boys have to be taught on gender equality at home so that education reflects on their behaviour when they grow up and play a role in the family. So, it all starts at home,'' she added further.





Saima stated, "If my strong voice is discouraged at my home, if I'm hushed up, if I'm reminded now and then - 'Stay calm, cool, and don't protest' - that's something not supported by the history of Bengali nation. You see that women were at the forefront of the movements launched by Bengalis. When our history inspires us, we must protest before anyone else does. Why should we keep silent?"





She said a woman of any age must walk with dignity and safety anywhere in the country. Everyone - not just women - is required to ensure that.







