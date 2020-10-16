N'ganj City Corporation announces Tk 755.7cr budget



Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) has announced a budget of 755 crore 73 lakh 43 thousands and 144 taka for the fiscal 2020-2021.





The size of the budget this year is almost less figure 140 crore taka than previous year. NCC Mayor Dr Selina Hayat Ivy announced the budget at Ali Ahmad Chunka City Library and Auditorium at Bangabandhu road in the city on Tuesday noon. The budget proposed 658 crore and 66 lakh taka would be earned from revenue and developments sector. The rest of the money would be aided by ADB, CGB, MGSP, ADP projects that help to construct and reconstruct infrastructure and develop environment digging canals and other activities in the city area.





The budget has been given priority on drainage system, bridge and culvert construction also reconstruction, tree plantation, remove of poverty, disaster management and emergency relief goods, technology, education, health, remove of traffic congestion, remove of water logging condition, modern waste management, development of sports, street light installation, water supply etc.





It is mentionable that Dr Selina Hayat Ivy has been ruling Narayanganj City Corporation since 2002 till now consecutively elected as Narayanganj pourashava chairman and then mayor of NCC as pourashava upgraded in City Corporation.









