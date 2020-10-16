London-Paris restrict public movement

Parisians enjoy a socially distanced opening night of Paris Plages at La Villette on July 18. The city and several others will now face a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew. -CNN



Two of Europe's biggest capitals are in trouble as Paris imposed overnight curfews and London banned people from different households from meeting indoors to combat the spread of coronavirus.





The announcements came as countries across Europe tightened restrictions following a surge in Covid-19 case numbers in most countries, reports CNN.The French capital and the cities of Aix-Marseille, Grenoble, Montpellier, Toulouse, Saint Etienne, Lille, Rouen and Lyon will face a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew starting at midnight on Friday, President Emmanuel Macron announced.





"The aim is to reduce private contacts, which are the most dangerous contacts," Macron said Wednesday.





Parisians enjoy a socially distanced opening night of Paris Plages at La Villette on July 18. The city and several others will now face a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew. Violating the nighttime curfew will carry a fine of 135 euros (about $160) for a first offense, and 1500 euros ($1,760) if the offense is repeated. France reported 22,591 new cases and 95 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total to 779,063 cases and 33,037 deaths.





London will move from a Tier 1 "medium" to the Tier 2 "high" alert level of coronavirus restrictions from Saturday morning, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced Thursday.





It means Londoners will be banned from mixing with other households indoors in any setting, including in pubs and restaurants. Outdoor gatherings will be limited to six people and people should also avoid using public transport where possible.





"We know from the first peak that the infection can spread fast and put huge pressures on the NHS, so we must act now to prevent the need for tougher measures later on," said Hancock.





Earlier on Thursday, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said that the capital had reached a "critical moment" in its fight against the pandemic, warning that the virus was spreading rapidly "in every corner" of the city.





"Hospital admissions are up, more patients are going into intensive care and, sadly, the number of Londoners dying every day is increasing again," he told the London Assembly.He also called for greater action on a national scale and reaffirmed his support for a "circuit breaker" lockdown.







Leave Your Comments