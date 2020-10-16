Play role to repatriate Rohingyas

US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Biegun paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence- Ganabhaban on Thursday. -PID



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has once again called upon the international community, including the United States, to come forward with cooperation in order to ensure immediate repatriation of Rohingyas to their place of origin in Myanmar.





She made the call when US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Biegun paid a courtesy call on her at her official residence- Ganabhaban residence on Thursday. After the meeting, Prime Minister's Press Secretray Ihsanul Karim briefed journalists.





The premier said, "We want immediate repatriation of Rohingyas and the world community, including the United States, should help rehabilitate them in their homeland of Myanmar." Mentioning that Bangladesh has been hosting more than 1.1 million forcibly displaced Rohingya people and said, "It is an extra burden for us. The problem has been created by Myanmar and we are holding dialogues with them. They should take back their citizens."





Terming Rohingy crisis a social problem, the Sheikh Hasina said, "Some quarters could mislead them to be involved in anti-social activities. So, we need their immediate repatriation to their homeland."







The head of government of Bangladesh and the US Deputy Secretary of State discussed the issue of bringing back Bangabandhu's convicted fugitive killer Rashed Chowdhury, who is now hiding in the USA.





Stephen E. Beigun in this regard informed that the case is being reviewed by the US attorney general office.





He said the United States wants permanent solution to the protracted Rohingya crisis.







"We will continue to extend our support to Bangladesh on this issue." he said.





He discussed coronavirus situation in the USA, saying that over 200,000 people died there after being infected with the deadly virus.





"We're close to making the vaccines available and hope that the vaccines will be available in the markets in the next two weeks," he said.





The visiting US minister said several US companies are manufacturing the vaccines, while widespread vaccination will start from next year.





He highly appreciated Bangladesh's tremendous economic stability and progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





Stephen E. Beigun, who arrived in Bangladesh on Wednesday, stated that the visa services for Bangladeshi students will be reopened after the easing of Covid-19 situation.He said Bangladesh is attracting foreign investment in huge volume, mentioning that the United States wants to further strengthen the cooperation with Bangladesh in the energy sector.





The Prime Minister said her government is setting up 100 special economic zones across the country to attract more investment from home and abroad as well as generate employment.US Ambassador in Dhaka Earl R. Miller and PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus were present during the meeting.













