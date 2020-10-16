Case filed over Satkhira 4-murder





A case has been filed over the murder of four members of a family in Kolaroa upazila of Satkhira district.





Moyna Khatun, mother-in-law of one of the victims Shahinur Rahman, filed the case with Kolaroa Police on Thursday night without naming anyone.





The victims were buried after their autopsy.





Meanwhile, the case was handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Satkhira, said Haran Chandra Paul, officer-in-charge of the police station.





No one has been arrested over the incident yet.





Police recovered the throat-slit bodies of four people, including two children, from Khalsi village early Thursday.





The victims were identified as Shahinur Rahman, 40, son of Shahjahan Ali, Shahinur’s wife Sabina Khatun, 30, and their two children -- Siam Hossain Mahi, 9, and Tasnim, 6.





Police are investigating the incident.

