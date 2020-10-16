Police to hold nationwide anti-rape rally Saturday









Bangladesh Police is going to organise anti-rape and anti-violence rallies in 6,912 bit policing areas across the country on Saturday to create public awareness against rape and violence against women.The rally will start at 10am following health rules and maintaining social distancing, said Assistant Inspector General (media) of Police Headquarters Md Sohel Rana.





The rallies will be attended by a significant number of women, public representatives, teachers, imams of mosques and people from different walks of life.





Participants in the rally will display anti-rape and anti-violence posters, leaflets and placards urging the public to come forward and raise awareness against the social menace.





Each rally will be broadcast live on Facebook.The Bangladesh Police is working with professionalism to bring the perpetrators of rape, violence against women and children to the book to ensure social order and peace and security of the people, he said.





Police have always stood by the people with utmost sincerity in the service of the country and the welfare of the people, said the official.

