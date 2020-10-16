Published:  12:25 PM, 16 October 2020

20 dead in attacks in northern Burkina Faso

20 dead in attacks in northern Burkina Faso


 Jihadists killed around 20 people in attacks in three villages in northern Burkina Faso’s Seno province on Wednesday, a government spokesman said Thursday.

“Armed terrorist groups attacked civilian populations in the villages of Demniol, Bombofa and Peteguerse (commune of Gorgadji). The provisional count of these attacks perpetrated in markets and villages shows about 20 victims, as well as wounded and missing persons,” Remis Fulgance Dandjinou said in a statement.


Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From World

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »