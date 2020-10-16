National moon sighting committee meets tomorrow









A meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee will be held tomorrow to fix the date of the holy Eid-e Miladunnabi of Hijri 1442 and review reports of moon sighting of Rabiul Awal month.





The meeting will be held at the Islamic Foundation’s Baitul Mukarram office here at 6.15pm, said a press release today.





People have been requested to inform the concerned district deputy commissioner/upazila nirbahi officer or the committee over following phone and fax numbers if they see the moon from anywhere of the country, the release also said.





The telephone numbers are: 9559493, 9555947, 9556407and 9558337.





The fax numbers are: 9563397 and 9555951.

