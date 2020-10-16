EC prepares for by-polls









The Election Commission has been taking last-minute preparation for holding the Dhaka 5 and Naogaon 6 by-polls.





Electronic voting machines will be used in the polling booths, each equipped with one EVM and technical experts. Additional EVMs will be available to manage any technical glitch, if it occurs, said the returning officers.





All voting equipment including the EVM will reach the centres by Friday evening.





The voting will continue from 9 am to 5 pm on Saturday following the health protocols.





EC OPEN TO COMPLAINTS





The candidates in the by-polls have completed their campaigns, said GM Sahtab Uddin, returning officer for Dhaka 5.





“Presiding officers and law-enforcement agencies will be present when voting equipment reaches the centres on Friday," he told bdnews24.com.





There will be safety gears for all, including the voters. "We'll put up banners outside stating the health rules," Sahtab Uddin said.

Any complaint by the candidates will be looked into instantly, the returning officer said.









Polling equipment will be distributed from Dania School and College Centre. The by-poll results will be prepared there too with the office of returning officer of Dhaka-5 by-poll set inside.





The constituency includes ward No. 48, 49, 50, 60, 61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66, 67, 68, 69 and 70 of the Dhaka South City Corporation.





File PhotoFile PhotoThe by-poll will be held in 187 centres for 471,129 voters.

The seat became vacant after the death of Habibur Rahman Molla. Awami League candidate Kazi Monirul Islam, BNP candidate Salahuddin Ahmed, Jatiya Party's Mir Abdus Sabur, National People's Party's Arifur Rahman and Ansar Rahman Sikder from Bangladesh Congress are contesting the Dhaka-5 by-poll.





'NO IRREGULARITIES'





They have prepared for the by-poll following health protocols, said Mahmud Hasan, returning officer for Noagaon-6. Law enforcement agency has been deployed already, he said.





All polling rooms will have EVMs in them. Additional EVMs have been prepared to meet the need.





“We are prepared to address any problem or replace the machine. So far, no trouble occurred. EVMs will reach the centres by Friday."





No irregularities are expected, the returning officers said. The EVMs will open on schedule.





The Naogaon 6 constituency includes Raninagar and Atrai Upazila with 306,725 voters in it. At least 104 polling centres are there.





The candidates for Naogaon 6 by-poll are Sheikh Md Rezaul Islam of the Awami League, Md Anwar Hossain Helal of BNP and Khandaker Intekhab Alam of NPP.





The seat fell vacant following the death of Israfil Alam.





EC EXPECTS BETTER TURNOVER





Only 5 percent of voters showed up in the Dhaka 10 by-poll using EVMs held in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Negative campaigns” and worries prevented the voters from visiting the polling centres, said CEC Nurul Huda. He expects more voters to show up this time.





“More voters will come to vote if the competition is intense.”





