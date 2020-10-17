World Hand Washing Day launched in Bogura

Bogura Deputy Commissioner Ziaul Hoque inaugurating World Hand Washing day in Bogura town on Friday. -AA



Hand Washing program was inaugurated at Deputy Commissioner (DC)'s office premise in Bogura on Thursday morning highlighting "World Hand Washing Day" on October 15 and "National Sanitation Month" October" 2020 equally.







In Bangladesh, the Department of Public Health and Engineering (DPHE) observed National Sanitation Month from October 01 to 30 as mother department from the side of the government and at least 20 Non-Government Organizations (NGO)'s of Bogura district have also taken some programs celebrating the October'2020 month long programs. Following the hand washing inauguration program, a short discussing was held at DC office's conference auditorium named "Karatoa" on the significance of the sanitation and health safety of the root-level people and young learners.





Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Uzzal Kumar Ghosh presided over in the whole program while Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Bogura Md. Ziaul Hoque was present as chief guest and Civil Surgeon of Bogura Dr. Md. Gausul Azim Chowdhury, Executive Engineer (Ex. En) of DPHE, Bogura, Md. Abul Kalam Azad, Deputy Director of District Social Service Abu Sayed Md. Kawsar Rahman, Sadar upazila Chairman Md. Abu Shufian Shafique and UNO of Sadar upazila Md. Azizar Rahman were present as special guests.





Regional Manager of NGO Forum Dr. Rezwanul Haque and others gave a short delineation on the importance and status of the sanitation of the people and specially the young learners of the country. In the short discussion, the guests highlighted the necessity of the world sanitation day across the world and the importance of the observance of the sanitation month across the country.





Chief Guest DC of Bogura Md. Ziaul Hoque said that the sanitation is the matter of concern for all the people of the country as the world is heading through corona pandemic and the mass people and younger learners should be learnt about the health-safety measures.







The activities of DPHE should be strengthened and exposed and district administration would extend all out supports to the department to address the public health-related matters, added the Chief Guest. Contacted, Executive Engineer (Ex. En) of DPHE, Bogura Md. Abul Kalam Azad said that to build awareness among the people of the country regarding health safety.





they have been observing the day internationally and month-long program countrywide.Due to Corona Pandemic, building awareness among the people is a very vital issue for the department of public health and engineering as mother department under the vigilance of the concerned of the present Government, added the Ex. En of DPHE, Bogura.







Ex.En of DPHE, Bogura further added that in 1996, the then Awami League government emphasized the matter and in 1998 they passed a policy regarding the matter and from 2004, the national sanitation month and World hand washing day have been observed by the department.











---Mamun-ur-Rashid, Bogura





