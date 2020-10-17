Huawei launches all-scenario intelligent connectivity solutions

David Wang, Huawei executive director and chairman of the investment review board, delivers a keynote speech at the sixth Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF 2020) online in Beijing recently. -Collected



Recently, the UN Broadband Commission and Huawei held the sixth Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF 2020) online in Beijing. With the theme of 'Intelligent Connectivity, New Value Together,' this year's UBBF discussed the challenges and opportunities facing the connectivity industry in the intelligent era. At the event, David Wang, Huawei Executive Director and Chairman of the Investment Review Board, delivered a keynote speech titled 'Building intelligent connectivity for an intelligent world.'







Wang also launched Huawei's all-scenario intelligent connectivity solutions for home and enterprise scenarios. Through these scenarios, home broadband will enter the experience economy era, and the digital transformation of industries will be accelerated. As we move towards the intelligent era, individuals, homes, and enterprises are placing higher requirements on connectivity than ever before, and new technologies, such as cloud and AI, are quickly integrating with connectivity.







This is leading the connectivity industry to experience five exciting changes: From IoT and intelligent IoT to connect Intelligent Twins: In the past, we aimed to connect all people and homes. This was the Internet of everything. As we pursue a seamless AI life and the intelligent upgrades of enterprises, we must connect more things with intelligence.







According to third-party forecasts, the number of connections worldwide will reach one trillion by 2035, making ubiquitous connectivity and pervasive intelligent a reality. From office to office + production: COVID-19 has transformed people's needs for home broadband. In enterprise scenarios, connectivity has gone beyond serving offices to serving both offices and production.



From the best effort to differentiated deterministic services: Industries vary in terms of service scenarios and connectivity requirements. If differentiated services are the default, then deterministic experience is a must. Therefore, operators can only open the door to vertical markets by providing differentiated and deterministic services.



From Mbps to Gbps via any medium: Multiple access technologies exist, including cellular, Wi-Fi, and optical fiber technologies, and the diversity of service scenarios means that multiple access technologies will co-exist for many years to come. Through concerted efforts across the industry, 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi, and fiber technologies can now deliver ubiquitous gigabit connectivity.



From manual O&M to hyper-automation: 5G will make network O&M more complex than that of 4G. Manual O&M will be inadequate to handle these new complexities and give way to hyper-automation powered by big data and AI to simplify O&M decision-making.





