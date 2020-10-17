World's first 48mp dual selfie camera Infinix Zero 8



Infinix, premium online smartphone brand, has globally launched its latest flagship Zero 8. boasts the world's first dual 48MP selfie camera and 64MP quad rear camera with Sony IMX 686 lens. Zero 8 is designed to be a Vision Master in terms of its appearance and imaging performance. The Infinix Zero 8 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T chipset with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage & has a 90Hz refresh rate FHD smooth display.





It also boasts World's first 48MP Dual Selfie Camera and a unique diamond-shaped quad camera with a 64MP primary lens. Packing a 4500mAh battery with 33W super-fast charging support, the Infinix Zero 8 has a talk time of 36 hours and 26 days standby time. It runs on Android 10 based XOS 7. The biggest seller on the phone is the legend camera.





The Infinix Zero 8 flaunts a 64MP Sony IMX686 main sensor with 4K video recording, 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and two 2MP cameras for low light photography and depth. On the front, the smartphone packs a dual front camera setup, including a world's first 48MP sensor coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The 48MP sensor on the device is capable of recording 4K videos as well.





Talking about the launch of the new flagship device for the year, the CEO of Infinix Bangladesh, Mr. Jackie Chen, said, "With the advent of this innovative device, Infinix aims to enable more consumers to become smartphone owners and lovers, and we want them to be proud and satisfied with their lifestyle-changing purchase.



Consumers can expect Infinix ZERO 8 to bring them many top-of-the-line features that can change many people's perspectives regarding smartphone use, along with sharp photography features, which will provide our consumers with the experience that Infinix always has committed to delivering, especially within the budget segment."



With its artistic design, state-of-the-art technology, and powerful performance, Infinix is providing the most cutting-edge technologies, bold and stylish innovations, keeping consumers on trend and up to date.











Leave Your Comments