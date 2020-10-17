European firm Beko Invents home anti-virus appliances



Beko, Europe's leading home appliance brand, has developed Hygiene Shield, a ground-breaking portfolio of household products, created in response to emerging consumer needs in the post-lockdown era.







The new home appliances line uses UV light technology heat and steam for at-home disinfecting eliminating more than 99% bacteria and Virus, including Covid-19 that resulted the pandemic. The new portfolio includes seven appliances with in-built disinfection programs and functions to disinfect packaged food and belongings to help consumers adjust to the 'new normal' at home.





Developed as a result of in-depth consumer research conducted across the globe and with innovative new technology, the Hygiene Shield product line has the power to kill more than 99% of bacteria and viruses (including coronavirus), providing a level of reassurance unrivalled in the market place. Beko - the top European brand in Europe is owned by Turkish company Areclik which is also the major shareholder of Bangladesh's leading Consumer Appliances company SINGER Bangladesh Limited.







SINGER is the exclusive distributor of Beko appliances in Bangladesh. The seven appliances under the HygieneShield series are: Combi refrigerator with disinfection drawer, HygieneShield Washing Machine, HygieneShield Washer Dryer, Built-in Oven with Saturated Steam and Heat, HygieneShield Dishwasher, Tumble Dryer with UV Light Technology and UV Cleaning Cabinet.





In a statement on this occasion, SINGER Bangladesh CEO MHM Fairoz said, '' As a member of the Arcelik family, SINGER is proud to be a part of this humanitarian innovation in response to the global disaster caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. We are expecting to offer these HygieneShield appliances line up to consumers of Bangladesh soon''. The formal announcement of this breakthrough product line came from a Virtual Press Conference attended by Arçelik CEO Hakan Bulgurlu, its CMO, Zeynep Yal?m Uzun and top medical researchers on October 7, 2020.







From the Press Conference, the Arcelik CEO Hakan Bulgurlu said, "We are excited to introduce Beko's latest innovations and our first ever full product line to market. The products have been tailored to help consumers achieve professional levels of hygiene at home and protect them from infections and diseases.







Beko's consumer research, across 31 countries revealed that one of the primary concerns is hygiene. People have increased the amount of cleaning and laundry in their homes, with some people disinfecting bedding for the first time. 75% of people are cleaning the house more often, 64% are doing more laundry and 68% are paying more attention to the cleanliness of the packaging on purchased products.





Leave Your Comments