Microsoft expands initiative to support startups in Bangladesh



Microsoft for Startups launches the Highway to a 100 Unicorns initiative in Asia Pacific to strengthen the region's startup ecosystem.This follows the initiative's success in India, where only 56 startups were selected to the EmergeX program from six states, which have over 15000+ startups. The EmergeX winners havegreatly benefited with global market access support, a 3-day founder bootcamp with world class mentors, access to funding,ongoing mentorship, and guidance on Azure, artificial intelligence, machine learning and more.





Innovation is critical to unlocking inclusive economic growth in Asia Pacific; high income economies in the region invest three times more in research and development as compared to their peers. To spur innovative entrepreneurship, Microsoft will work closely with governments and industry partners to discover and nurture technology startups with a high potential to become truly global enterprises in the future. "





At Microsoft, we are working to build up a more supportive ecosystem for startups in Bangladesh," said Afif Mohamed Ali, Country Manager, Microsoft Bangladesh. "Emerging markets like Bangladesh happen to be among the fastest-growing economies in the world which is why startups will play a vital role as innovators, disruptors and first-movers. Through Highway to a 100 Unicorns, we will enable startups in Bangladesh to drive digital innovation in the region."





Innovators and entrepreneurs from a total of 16 countries (Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam) are invited to be a part of the Highway to a 100 Unicorns initiative.

