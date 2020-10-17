Joaquin to play Napoleon in Ridley Scott's movie





The 'Joker' star Joaquin Phoenix is reuniting with his 'Gladiator' director Ridley Scott to play Napoleon in an epic historical drama. The movie titled 'Kitbag' will showcase Phoenix as the French Revolution commander who goes on to become the French emperor, reported by Deadline. The movie's title comes from the saying: "There is a general's staff hidden in every soldier's kitbag."







According to reports by Deadline, "'Kitbag' is an original and personal look at Napoleon's origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine. The intention of the film is to capture Napoleon's famous battles, relentless ambition, and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary." The 'Kitbag' script is being written by Scott's "All the Money in the World" collaborator David Scarpa. The film will be produced by Scott and Kevin Walsh for Scott Free. 20th Century Studios is behind the project.







