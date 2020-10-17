'Midterm polls only way to quell current movement'



Stating that the government will not be able to quell the current movement against repression on women by making death penalty as the punishment for rape, Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury on Friday said a mid-term election is the only way to get rid of the social diseases, reports UNB.





"The continued movement won't be stopped by incorporating a provision of the death penalty (for rapists) and by weird statements (by ministers). I would like to say the only treatment for this disease is democracy, a credible election and people's empowerment," he said. Speaking at a human-chain programme, Dr Zafrullah, said, "Let's continue the movement uniting people until a midterm election is held and democracy is restored."







Jatiyatabadi Sangrami Dal arranged the programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club protesting the rape of women and children and violence against them.

Pointing at Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Zafrullah, also a freedom fighter, said she cannot resolve the current problems in the country alone without restoring democracy.







"Why is the Prime Minister afraid of elections? Give a midterm election to restore democracy to cure the social diseases. You should bring an overall change and make a commission to talk to all (for arranging a credible election)," he said.He also voiced deep concern over the rise in rape incidents and urged the government to ensure equal rights of women and their security so that they can move alone.Referring to 'widespread corruption in the health sector', the freedom fighter said the government has become a 'champion of theft'.





