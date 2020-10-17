Dhaka reiterates importance of ensuring peacekeepers' safety



Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN Ambassador Rabab Fatima has reiterated the importance of ensuring safety and security of the peacekeepers.She recognised the invaluable contribution of peacekeepers in saving people from the impacts of conflicts, and in tackling other unforeseeable challenges, such as the pandemic, reports UNB.





Ambassador Fatima was speaking at the General Debate of the Forth Committee of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday. Underscoring some defining challenges faced by the peacekeepers including existing perils and unforeseen emergencis, Ambassador Fatima called for adequate preparedness to safeguard peacekeepers.She also acknowledged the measures taken by the UN to 'adapt and adjust' for the protection of our peacekeepers on the ground.





Ambassador Rabab Fatima also highlighted the importance of increased participation of women in the field of peace and security, including in senior positions, for smooth transition peacekeeping to peacebuilding and to ensuring sustaining peace.





She condemned Israel's continued violation of international law including Security Council Resolutions, and the human rights of Palestinian people with impunity.She reaffirmed Bangladesh's unwavering support to the people of Palestine, including their right to self-determination, based on the two-State solution with East Jerusalem as its capital.





Expressing concern on perennial funding constraint of UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in Near east Asia (UNRWA), she urged the international community to come up with more generous and predictable funding, and technical assistance to enable UNRWA to continue its work. Bangladesh has been regularly making voluntary contribution to the UNRWA.





Ambassador Fatima also appreciated the continuation of work by the Special Political Missions in the midst of Covid-19 and stressed on greater and stronger efforts of the Special Envoy on Myanmar for implementing her mandate in addressing the root causes for the persecution of Rohingya; and facilitating their sustainable return to Myanmar.





Ambassador Fatima appreciated "Space 2030" agenda of the Committee on the Peaceful use of Outer Space (COPUOS).She underlined the special needs of Bangladesh for capacity building in space technology and applications, as Bangladesh has already launched its first communications satellite `Bangabandhu satellite -I' into space.





Among other issues, she emphasised on full realisation of the right of self-determination of peoples living under colonial and foreign occupation.The Forth Committee of the General Assembly is mandated to address diverse set of political issues, including decolonization, Palestinian question, UN peacekeeping, special political missions, and peaceful uses of outer space. The meeting was attended by all the UN member states.







