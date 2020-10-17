Food for all to be ensured: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed an international seminar on World Food Day at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka on Friday through video conference from her official residence Ganabhaban. -PID



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has assured that no citizen of the country will remain hungry as her government is giving maximum priority to increasing food production to ensure food security for all.She came up with the assurance while inaugurating an international seminar on World Food Day on Friday.





The premier took part in the seminar from her official residence Ganabhaban through video conference while others joined it from the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka. Sheikh Hasina said, "Our country is very small in terms of its land size with a population of around 17 crore. The most important thing is to ensure food security for such a huge population."







''The government has taken various measures to keep continuing the hike in food production to ensure food security for the huge population. The government would continue giving foods free of cost to the distressed people as will remain hungry in the country,'' she added.





The head of government went on to add, "We have been working to ensure food security for all. We are reaching foods to the people and giving foods free of cost to the distressed people so that not a single person in the country remains hungry." The Prime Minister called upon the global leaders to build a world free from hunger and said, "Let us make efforts in unison to build a world free from hunger."





Recorded speech of the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Director General Qu Dongyu was played at the function.The World Food Day is being observed in Bangladesh as elsewhere in the world with the theme "Grow, nourish, sustain together. Our actions are our future."The Prime Minister also talked about the Covid-19 situation and said, "We have been working with a special focus to make sure that the people won't suffer amid the coronavirus outbreak."





She said the government has allocated Taka 9,500 crore in agriculture mainly to inspire the farmers to keep continuing their efforts in producing foods so that no scarcity of food is surfaced in the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic.Sheikh Hasina added that her government has given stimulus packages of Tk 5,000 for agriculture for the coronavirus period to keep the food production uninterrupted.The premier greeted the UN's World Food Program (WFP) on its winning Nobel peace prize and the FAO on its 75th founding anniversary.









