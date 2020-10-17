Shakib's 'Nabab LLB' to come in Itheater

The popular hero of the country Shakib Khan is coming with his new movie 'Nabab LLB', to a new OTT platform titled 'Itheater'. And how are you coming, the answer to that question will be found if you keep an eye on the poster, Shakib Khan is coming on the black bike in the guise of Nabab.







But when is Shakib coming? It has been heard for so long that 'Nabab LLB' will be released on October 23 on the occasion of Durga Puja. However, after the release of the poster, a voice of some uncertainty was heard in the voice of director Ananya Mamun. Ananya Mamun told NTV Online this evening, 'The movie is being released on OTT platform Itheater. However, we are not sure when it will be released. I am trying to release him on October 23. '





The director added that part of the 'Nabab LLB' team is flying to the Maldives next week to shoot songs and a few scenes. Mahiya Mahi and Orchita Sporshia are starring opposite Shakib in the movie under the banner of Celebrity Productions. .Besides, Shahiduzzaman Selim, Shahid Ali, LR Khan Simant, Rashed Apu, Anwar, and many others are acting

