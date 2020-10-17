Published:  10:51 AM, 17 October 2020

Information Minister hospitalized with corona infection

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud has been admitted to a hospital in the capital with coronavirus infection.

“The minister was admitted to Square Hospitals in the city on Friday as he tested positive for Covid-19,” his personal assistant Kaisarul Alam told UNB.

Kaisar, however, said minister Mahmud is doing well.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh reported 1,527 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total caseload to 386,086 as of Friday.

During the period, 15 coronavirus deaths were recorded, pushing up the death tally to 5,623.



