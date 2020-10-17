Media is a mirror of society as good journalism speaks in the face of lies, without fear and prejudice, said speakers at the 18th founding anniversary ceremony of Upazila Reporters Unity in Sarail of Brahamnbaria.

At the program on the premises of Reporters Unity in Sarail upazila headquarters on Friday evening, they said, “Journalism has to mirror the society. It is a unique vocation. It is a vocation to serve the society. It is the fourth pillar of state and the watchdog of democracy.”

Umme Fatema Nazma Begum Sheuly Azad as the chief guest addressed the function, chaired by Farhad Rahman Makki, a former additional secretary to the government of Bangladesh.

Sarail Upazila Health Complex Officer Dr Noman Mia, ex-vice president of Brahmanbaria Press Club Al Amin Shaheen, The Asian Age Joint News Editor Sujan Mia, Reporters Unity’s Law Affairs Adviser Advocate Nuruzzaman Lasker Tapu, BBC24.com head of news Jalal Mia were present at the function as special guests.

Sarail Upazila Parishad Vice Chairman Abu Hanif, Awami League leaders Mahfuz Ali, Hazi Iqbal Hossain, Bashir Ullah, Kalikachchha Pathshala High School Headmaster Rafiqul Islam Manik also spoke at the founding anniversary ceremony, among others.

Sarail Reporters Unity Member Secretary Taslim Uddin delivered the welcome speech at the program conducted by Ohiduzzaman Lasker Opu.

A cake was cut and special munajat was offered on the occasion.

It is mentionable that founded in 2002, Sarail Reporters Unity have been practising objective journalism for 18 years with the spirit of the Liberation War.

