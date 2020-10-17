Case against Nixon Chy: Section 144 imposed in Faridpur sadar upazila





Local administration imposed section 144 in Faridpur sadar upazila headquarters on Saturday apprehending trouble as two groups called meetings at the same venue and time.





The restriction will remain in force until 9 am on Sunday, said Purobi Goldar, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer.





Supporters of Faridpur-4 MP Mujibur Rahman Nixon Chowdhury and their rival group called meetings around 10 am at Sadarpur Stadium in sadar upazila headquarters on Saturday.





Apprehending possible clash, the local administration imposed a restriction on public gatherings in an around one kilometer area of Sadar Upazila Headquarters.





Sadarpur Upazila Chaiman Kazi Shafiqur called a rally protesting the case filed against MP Nixon while a member of Jubo League central committee Sayedid Gamal Lipu called another rally demanding arrest of MP Nixon.





A case was filed on Thursday against Faridpur-4 MP Mujibur Rahman Nixon Chowdhury for violating electoral code of conduct during by-election to the post of chairman of Charbhadrasan Upazila Parishad.





Senior District Election Commission officer Nauabul Islam filed the case with Charbhadrashon police station around 10 am, said Saiful Islam, an election commission officer.





In the FIR of the case, legal action was sought against the MP under Upazila Parishad Electoral Code 2013 and Upazila Parishad Elector Code of Conduct 2016.





Faridpur-4 MP Mujibur Rahman Nixon Chowdhury reportedly threatened the deputy commissioner and the assistant commissioner (land) of Faridpur district over the arrest of his supporters during by-polls to the post of chairman of Charbhadrasan Upazila Parishad.

