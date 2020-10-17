Published:  12:09 PM, 17 October 2020

Ardern eyes majority as New Zealand heads to polls

Millions in New Zealand are heading to the polls in the country's general elections.

The vote was originally due to be in September, but was postponed by a month after a renewed Covid-19 outbreak.

Opinion polls put Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on course to win a second term, boosted by her successful handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the big question now is whether she will win a parliamentary majority, which would be unprecedented.

No party has won an outright majority in New Zealand since it introduced a parliamentary system known as Mixed Member Proportional representation (MMP) in 1996.

Voting opened at 09:00 local time (20:00 GMT Friday) and will end at 19:00.

More than a million people have already voted in early polling which opened up on 3 October.

New Zealanders are also being asked to vote in two referendums alongside the general election vote.


