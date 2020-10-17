Voting underway in Dhaka-5, Naogaon-6 by-polls





Voting in the by-elections to Dhaka-5 and Naogaon-6 constituencies is underway on Saturday through electronic voting machines (EVMs) instead of traditional ballot papers.





Two major political parties --Bangladesh Awami League and BNP are participating in the by-polls.





The voting in the by-polls started around 9:00am and will continue till 5:00pm without any break.





In the Dhaka-5 constituency, six MP candidates, including Md Kazi Monirul Islam nominated by AL and Salauddin Ahmed nominated by BNP are there in the electoral race.





The four other contenders are Mir Abdus Sabir of Jatiya Party, HM Ibrahim Bhuiyan of Gano Front, Md Arifur Rahman of NPP and Md Ansar Hossain Sikdar of Bangladesh Congress





A total of 4,71,129 voters –-2,41,464 men and 229665 women – are expected to exercise their voting rights under 187 polling stations in the parliamentary seat comprised of 14 wards ( 48-50, 60-70) of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) in Demra and Motijheel police stations.





In the Naogaon-6 Constituency, three MP contenders –Md Anwar Hossain (Helal) of AL, Sheikh Md Rezaul Islam of BNP and Md Khandkar Intekhab Alam of NPP—are there in the polls race.





A total of 3,06,725 voters –1,53,758 men and 1,52,967 women – are expected to vote under 104 polling stations in the constituency comprising Raninagar and Atrai upazilas.





The Dhaka-5 fell vacant following the death of Awami League MP Habibur Rahman Mollah on May 6 while that of Nagaon-6 following the demise of AL MP Israfil Alam on July 27.





On September 03 last, the Election Commission announced the by-election schedules for the two parliamentary constituencies.

