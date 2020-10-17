‘Hedonism weakening student movements’

Hedonism has now weakened student movements in the country, said Workers Party of Bangladesh President Rashed Khan Menon.







He was virtually addressing the 15th district council of Bangladesh Chhatra Moitree as the chief guest held at Sur Samrat Ustad Alauddin Khan Sangeetangan auditorium in Brahmanbaria on Saturday.







Menon said, “At present, greed for power has spoiled student movements. It is not the fault of them. It is a political fault.”







When politics is being criminalized, communalized, it is natural that such degradation will happen, but the nation still look at students, he said, adding that students will certainly show the path.







Bangladesh Chhatra Moitree President Faruk Ahmed Rubel inaugurated the council chaired by district Chhatra Moitree convener Mohoyi Sharad.







District Workers Party president Advocate Kazi Masud Ahmed, general secretary Abu Sayeed Khan, District Sramik Federation general secretary Nazrul Islam, district Chhatra Moitree former president Farhadul Islam Parvez, Bangladesh Chhatra Moitree Publicity and Publication Secretary Tariqul Islam and Political Education and Research Secretary Yeatunnesa Ruma were present at the council as special guests.







After the inaugural session, a 25-member district committee was formed, in which Fahim Muntasir, Saniur Rahman and Jobaer Ahmed were made president, general secretary and organizing secretary respectively.

