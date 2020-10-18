Diner Sheshe





"I was in my 2nd year of engineering when I started to feel depressed. While all my friends were planning their careers, I was bunking classes, watching shows and stress eating; I had no idea what I was doing with my life. My parents had spent on my degree and I felt like a complete failure. But I hated engineering.





After my flatmates moved out, I moved into a new flat alone. I'd call friends over every other day. I remember one night, I drank almost an entire bottle of whiskey by myself. The next morning, I felt empty; I couldn't believe I'd drank that much. I knew something was wrong. I gained 25 kgs; I couldn't even stand looking at myself. Around then, a friend advised me to see my college counsellor. I gave it a shot, and on our first meeting, I broke down and told her everything. I told her I felt directionless and guilty for not studying like I was meant to. It was the first time I'd opened up to someone...I felt good about it. I visited her regularly after that.







One of those days, I randomly decided to make an omelette for myself; I recall that being the happiest I'd been in a while. It was therapeutic; so from that day, I started planning BBQs, baking cakes and exploring different egg recipes.





I felt motivated to wake up everyday...I even started attending classes. I managed to complete my degree and secure a job after in Surat. But again, I was dragging myself through life. The only highlight at that point was eating egg ghotalas at the street vendor's stall every evening after work. I spoke to him a lot and he'd often teach me some of his signature dishes. I'd even take over his stall a few times a week!





I did this for 3 months until I decided to set up my own stall. My first one was at the Kala Ghoda festival; I didn't think much, I just went for it. It was a huge success; food critics even tweeted about my food! That day, dad told me how proud he was. Then one evening after work, he said, 'You know you don't have to do this job if it doesn't make you happy.'







I hugged him and decided to finally quit. I focused on my cooking and started taking home orders. Alongside, I took up a digital marketing course that my friend suggested and to my surprise I really enjoyed it! Right after, I applied to every digital marketing agency I could find, and finally landed a job...one that I actually loved waking up to!







