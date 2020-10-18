Worldwide waffling





President Donald Trump's campaign is holding a "Trump Pride" event in Newton Square, Pennsylvania. But mysteriously, the invitation does not mention the LGBTQ community at all. SiriusXM host Michelangelo Signorile shared a screenshot of the event invitation on Twitter, calling it "closeted". He pointed out, "neither 'gay' nor 'LGBTQ' is mentioned, Trump himself is not involved, and the whole thing is in code: 'Pride' in rainbow letters".











Just as he snuck up on the NRL following a little-noticed move to Melbourne Storm in 2017, Josh Addo-Carr has been sneaking up on his teammates around their Sunshine Coast resort. The Storm winger has been back to his best this season with 16 tries from 19 games as the team has progressed to their sixth straight preliminary final, where they face Canberra Raiders at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night.





With the team forced to base itself on the Sunshine Coast for the season due to the second wave of COVID-19 cases in Melbourne, the man known as ''The Fox'' has become one of the leaders in making things fun around the resort. Aside from his regular playfulness, Addo-Carr revealed he had employed a fake snake.









Support in Scotland for breaking away from the rest of the U.K. climbed to a record as the coronavirus pandemic and economic fallout harden political divisions in the country. Some 58% of respondents who expressed their voting intention said they would back Scotland becoming an independent country, according to an Ipsos MORI poll of 1,045 people carried out on Oct. 2-9. That topped previous surveys this year showing support at about 55%.











Authorities of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam have ordered the deletion of "ineligible" names from the prepared register, a step coming on the heels of the state government's persistent stand that a 10-20 per cent re-verification of all included names is necessary in order to get a "correct" register.







The NRC, published in August last year under the direct supervision of the Supreme Court, excluded 19 lakh-odd applicants out of around 3.3 crore applicants. In a letter dated October 13 to all DCs, Hitesh Dev Sarma, the state coordinator of the NRC, explained that "some names of ineligible persons" - persons declared as a foreigner by Foreigners Tribunals (DF), persons marked as Doubtful Voters (DV) by the election.







Leave Your Comments