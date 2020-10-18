'Police to serve better through using technology'



State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Saturday said police forces will provide better services to the people through utilizing technology. The state minister said this while speaking as chief guest at a Bit policing rally at Singra upazila court ground of the district, reports BSS. Palak said the hotline-999 service center was launched in the country on December 12, 2017 at the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy.







So far, this service center has received 2.17 crore phone calls on the hotline and provided various citizen services. The government is working to modernize the police force through technology, Palak said adding that work is underway to bring 1000 police stations of the country under high speed internet optical fiber cable. Piloting work is underway in five police stations across the country to launch online citizen service activities including general dairy, the state minister added.

