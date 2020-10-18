RAKUB disburses Tk 764.36cr agri-loan



Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) has disbursed around Taka 764.36 crore agriculture loans in the country's northwest (NW) region during the last three months and 13 days of the current 2020-21 fiscal year to facilitate increasing crop production and enhance rural economy.





The specialized commercial bank disbursed the loans through its 383 branches in all 16 districts under Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions. Apart from this, the bank recovered loan worth around Taka 360.63 crore and classified loan of Taka 61.06 crore besides deposit collection of Taka 25.05 crore during the same period.The bank headquartered in Rajshahi has set a target of disbursing loans worth Taka 2,850 crore, recovering Taka 2,300 crore and deposit collection of Taka 1,200 crore during the current 2020-2021 fiscal year.





High officials of the bank revealed these while addressing a review meeting held at the RAKUB's boardroom on Thursday related to the progress of the loan disbursement, recovery and deposit collection of the current fiscal. The meeting also reviewed the disbursement progress of agriculture loans from the Prime Minister's stimulus package fund.







The state-owned RAKUB has disbursed Taka 324.71 crore agriculture loans among 7,029 farmers through different branches from the Prime Minister's stimulus package fund.Bangladesh Bank has allocated Taka 319 crore fund from the stimulus package.RAKUB Chairman Roisul Alam Mondal addressed the meeting virtually with Managing Director AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan in the chair. Deputy Managing Director Muhammad Idrish and General Managers Ruhul Amin and Mosaddeque Hossain also spoke.





