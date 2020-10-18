GP brings online etiquette campaign on cyber issues



To create more awareness, Grameenphone, a leading connectivity partner in Bangladesh, has relaunched the online etiquette awareness drive' Internet er Duniya'e Jante Hobe, Kothay Apnar Thamte Hobe' (In the world of the Internet, you have to know where to draw the line). The campaign aims to evaluate and address the immense possibilities and challenges lying in the internet sphere beyond our understanding.





The campaign focused on our nation's five different cyber issues during the current times - fake profile, rumor, personal information, online bullying, and online harassment. It depicts a striking message of how certain people around the nation have been exploiting human/emotional vulnerabilities to spread fake rumors about the virus and its vaccines.







The campaign focused on the overlooked aspects of how people's behavior differs from the digital world to the real world. It also portrayed how people share personal information freely online when they never do that in the real world. It raises questions of why certain people's traits change in the digital world when that individual does not commit such actions in the physical world.







On top of it, the initiative again focuses on cyberbullying and online harassment, which seemed to have increased during the pandemic. 1/3 of the middle school students reported dealing with cyberbullying at least once a week to daily, and girls are getting cyberbullied three times more than boys.

