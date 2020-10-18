Bashundhara LP Gas rewards retailers

Retailers received prizes for their contribution to the supply chain as part of a special campaign at International Convention City Bashundhara in the capital on Friday. -AA



Bashundhara LP Gas Ltd has rewarded the retailers for their contribution to the supply chain as part of a special campaign introduced last year. Hundreds of retailers from across the country participated in a colorful event on this occasion at International Convention City Bashundhara in the capital on Friday, said a press release.







Bashundhara Group advisors Maynal Hossain Chowdhury and Abu Taiyab, Bashundhara LPG chief financial officer Mahbub Alam and Head of Sales Jakaria Jalal were present at the program. Officials informed that there are many promotions and offers for customers. However, the root level sellers remained out of these facilities. To inspire root level businesses, Bashundhara introduced the 'Retailer Club' campaign in November 2019. Under the campaign, a retailer got a scratch card when taking a combo of 15 cylinders.







Based on the lucky scratch cards, retailers won prizes including motorbike, foreign trip, refrigerator and television in 10 categories. In the first phase, some 54 retailers received prizes. A total of 150 sellers will be rewarded in three phases gradually. Besides, Bashundhara LPG honored five owners of autogas stations who signed up with the leading LPG brand.







Bashundhara LPG Head of Sales Jakaria Jalal said the company has organized the biggest ever retailer meet in the corporate sector. "Retailers and distributors are the strength of Bashundhara LPG. We will reach the brand to the top of the mind of customers through more programs with retailers," he said. Jakaria also requested the participants for giving feedback regularly as the company gives priority to the retailers.

