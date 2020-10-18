Kumar Sanu tests positive for Covid-19



Veteran Indian singer Kumar Sanu, 62, has tested positive for Covid-19, his team announced in a post on the singer's official Facebook handle on Friday. The post on his page read, "Unfortunately, Sanu da has tested Corona positive, please pray for his good health. Thank you," reports the NDTV. Kumar Sanu's fans wished him speedy recovery in the comments section. "





God bless him...my favorite singer...recovery soon I wish for him," wrote one user while another commented: "Speedy recovery to the greatest playback singer! God bless." Kumar Sanu was one of the top playback singers in the 1990s. He is known for singing popular tracks like DheereDheere (from 1990 film Aashiqui), MeriMehbooba (from Pardes, 1997), KitnaHaseenChehra (from 1994 film Dilwale) and EkLadkiKoDekha (from 1942: A Love Story). It has been reported that Kumar Sanu was supposed to travel to Los Angeles earlier this week to visit his family.





Leave Your Comments