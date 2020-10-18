'Govt to take steps to bring back golden past of shooting'

State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russell MP speaking during the inauguration ceremony of the Sheikh Russel International online Air Rifles competition in the capital on Saturday. -Collected



State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russell MP on Saturday said the government will take all steps to bring back the golden past of shooting.He was speaking as the chief guest during the inauguration ceremony of the Sheikh Russel International online Air Rifles competition that was organized by Bangladesh Shooting Sports Federation (BSSF) on the occasion of 57th birth anniversary of Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





"There is huge potential for shooting in Bangladesh sports arena…. the biggest success of Bangladesh in the international competition came in the shooting event … So far, the discipline has won a maximum of twenty six gold medals from the South Asian Games … in addition the federation has two more gold medals in commonwealth games …so the government will take all the steps to bring back the golden past of shooting, said the State Minister during the inauguration ceremony of the two-day meet. He said skilled coaches would be brought from abroad in order to give higher training to the shooters before the Tokyo Olympics.







The main competition begins today (Sunday) from 2 pm. Apart from Bangladesh, shooters from India, Japan, Bhutan, Indonesia, Pakistan and South Korea are taking part in the competition.The top pair, second place and third place achiever pairs of the competition will have U$$ 1,000, 7,00 and 5,00 respectively as prize money.



National Sports Council secretary Mohammad Masud Karim and Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan's Director General Rashidul Hasan were also present in the inauguration ceremony, presided by BSSF president Major General Ataus Hakim Sarwar Hasan.BSSF general secretary Intekhabul Hamid Opu gave his welcome speech in the inauguration ceremony.







Leave Your Comments