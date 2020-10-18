BIGBOWA mourns death of Betar director Amanullah



BCS Information General Betar Officer's Welfare Association (BIGBOWA) president Md Nazrul Islam and general secretary Sayed Mostafa Kamal have expressed deep shock at the death of Amanullah Masud Hasan, director of the Population Health and Nutrition Cell at Bangladesh Betar.Amanullah Masud Hasan, an officer of the 9th batch of BCS (Information) cadre, recently tested positive for Covid-19. He was undergoing treatment at home.







As his condition deteriorated, he was admitted to Sarkari Karmachari Hospital at Gulistan in the capital on October 11.He breathed his last early on Saturday while undergoing treatment at the hospital.In a condolence message on Saturday, BIGBOWA president prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family.







