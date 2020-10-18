AL candidates win Dhaka, Naogaon by-polls



The ruling Awami League nominated candidates Kazi Monirul Islam Monu and Md Anwar Hossain Helal have won the by-elections to Dhaka-5 and Naogaon-6 constituencies amid low turnout.





In Dhaka, Monu bagged 45,642 votes to win the parliamentary seat consisting of Demra, Jatrabari and parts of Kadamtali. His nearest rival BNP's Salahuddin Ahmed received 2,926 votes. Returning Officer (RO) GM Sahatab Uddin declared the result after counting the votes.Only 10.43 percent of 471,129 voters cast their ballots from 9 am to 5 pm on Saturday through electronic voting machines.





In Naogaon, Helal got 105,521 votes while BNP's Sheikh Md Rezaul Islam finished the race at 4,605 votes, according Returning Officer Mahmud Hasan.The turnout was 36.49 percent. The number of voters in the constituency consisting of Atrai and Raninagar is 306,725.Both the BNP candidates called for a boycott, alleging irregularities and intimidation.Monirul denied the allegation claiming that he voted without any trouble.







