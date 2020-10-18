Published:  05:17 AM, 18 October 2020

Journalists Guild for Debate formed

Senior journalists Abdul Bari and PR Biswas were respectively elected Convener and Member Secretary  yesterday of Journalists Guild for Debate (JGD), a new platform of journalists who are permanent members of the National Press Club with a view to building a debate-based society and to arrange debate programs on various important national and international issues in days to come.

The nine-member convening committee consists of Ashraf Ali, Rezaul Karim, Jakir Hossain Imon, Tahmina Begum, MA Kuddus, Shahin Kaosar and Rafique Ahmed.



