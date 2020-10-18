'Will prevent further spread of Covid-19'



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said Bangladesh will be able to prevent the further spread of the Covid-19 in upcoming winter.She came up with the optimism on Saturday while virtually inaugurating as chief guest "The First International E-Conference on Critical Care-2020" organized by Bangladesh Society of Anaesthesiologists (BSA).







The premier said, "So far, we're lucky that both the infection and mortality rates of the disease are very low in Bangladesh. We're hopeful that we'll be able to prevent the further spread of the disease in the coming days." She said united efforts and the hard-labor of physicians and health workers can contain the spread of the deadly virus in Bangladesh.





To face the Covid-19 emergency, she said, the government has appointed 2,000 doctors and 5,000 nurses on an urgent basis. Sheikh Hasina said they also arranged new ICU facilities all over the country and trained up ICU doctors and staff to manage Covid-19 patients.A good number of physicians, including some anesthesiologists, died of Covid-19 while discharging their duties, she further said.She paid deep homage to their memories and expressed sympathies for their family members.





The Prime Minister said the government has given utmost importance towards improving the country's healthcare service. "We truly believe that getting healthcare is the basic rights of a citizen. So, we've widened the treatment facilities at government hospitals by adding additional beds, recruiting doctors and other health staff."





She mentioned that the government has set up a number of new specialized hospitals in the country in the last couple of years. The private sector has also come up in a big way in this area.Hasina said the job of a physician is a noble profession. By treating an ailing human being, the physicians serve humanity. "So, when anyone becomes a doctor, that person's first and foremost task is to serve humanity. I hope you won't forget your duty under any circumstances."





