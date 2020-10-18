Global Covid-19 deaths reach 1,105,691





The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,105,691 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Saturday.





At least 39,368,710 cases have been registered. Of these, at least 27,117,500 are now considered recovered.





The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.





Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.





On Friday, 6,118 new deaths and 403,629 new cases were recorded worldwide.





Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 837 new deaths, followed by the United States with 796 and Brazil with 754.





The United States is the worst-affected country with 218,602 deaths from 8,050,385 cases.





At least 3,197,539 people have been declared recovered.





After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 153,214 deaths from 5,200,300 cases, India with 112,998 deaths from 7,432,680 cases, Mexico with 85,704 deaths from 841,661 cases, and the United Kingdom with 43,429 deaths from 689,257 cases.





The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 102 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium with 89, Bolivia 72 and Spain 72.





China – excluding Hong Kong and Macau – has to date declared 85,659 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 80,766 recoveries.





Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 377,952 deaths from 10,402,140 cases, Europe 248,695 deaths from 7,185,938 infections, and the United States and Canada 228,323 deaths from 8,243,966 cases.





Asia has reported 157,980 deaths from 9,595,343 cases, the Middle East 52,445 deaths from 2,284,760 cases, Africa 39,293 deaths from 1,623,444 cases, and Oceania 1,003 deaths from 33,126 cases.





As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies. - AFP

