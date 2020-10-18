Two siblings among three killed by train in Netrakona













Three people, including two siblings, were crushed to death under the wheels of a train at Solpodashal in Barohatta upazila of Netrokona early Sunday.





The deceased were identified as Swapan Mia, 22, Ripon Mia, 26, sons of Hekim and Mukhles, 28, son of Korban Ali of the village.





They were catching fish in a beel in the area and fell asleep along the rail track while taking a break, said Mizanur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Barohatta Police Station.





The accident took place around 4am when a Mohonganj-bound inter-city train from Dhaka hit them, leaving them dead on the spot.





On information, police recovered the bodies and sent them to a local hospital morgue for autopsy.

