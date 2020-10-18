4 injured in Chattogram fire









Four people sustained burn injuries in a fire at a building at Purba Mirpara area of Chattogram city early Sunday.





The injured are- Nazrul Islam Shah, Sabuj Miah, Shah Alam and Md Bablu.





Farid Ahmed, deputy assistant director of Agrabad Fire Station, said that the fire broke out on Saturday night. He said they suspect an electric short-circuit sparked the fire when the water pump was being run.





On information, four fire-fighting units rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.





The official said that four people sustained critical burns and are now undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

Leave Your Comments