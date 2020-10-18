Case against Nixon: Sec 144 imposed in Bhanga upazila









The local administration has imposed section 144 in Bhanga upazila headquarters on Sunday after two groups arranged programmes at the same venue and time.





The restriction will remain in force until 5pm today, said Bhanga Upazila Nirbahi Officer Rakibur Rahman Khan.





The supporters of local MP Md Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury Nixon’s party have arranged a programme at the hospital intersection area. Besides, another organisation, Muktijoddha Mancha, also fixed at the same venue at the same time for their programme.





The administration imposed the ban on gathering to avoid any untoward situation.





MP Nixon’s bail petition with HC





Meanwhile, Nixon, an independent MP from Faridpur-4 constituency, sought an anticipatory bail from the High Court in a case filed by the Election Commission (EC).





On Sunday, his lawyers filed the bail petition with the High Court bench of Justice Sheikh Md Zakir Hossain and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar.





The court has fixed Tuesday for hearing on the petition.





Case against Nixon





A case was filed on Thursday against Nixon for violating electoral code of conduct during by-election to the post of chairman of Charbhadrasan Upazila Parishad.





Senior District Election Commission officer Nauabul Islam filed the case at Charbhadrashon Police Station, said Saiful Islam, an EC officer.





Legal action has been sought against the MP under Upazila Parishad Electoral Code 2013 and Upazila Parishad Elector Code of Conduct 2016.





Nixon reportedly threatened the deputy commissioner and the assistant commissioner (land) of Faridpur over the arrest of his supporters during by-polls to the post of chairman of Charbhadrasan Upazila Parishad.

