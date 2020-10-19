Worldwide waffling





U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc TSLA.O cut the price of its Model S " Long Range" sedan in the United States to $69,420, its website showed, following tweet bit.ly/2H0JCP0 flagging the cut earlier on Wednesday from Chief Executive Elon Musk. The cut is Tesla’s second this week for the high-end sedan, following a 4% cut to $71,990 on Tuesday. Tesla shares closed 3.3% higher at $461.30 on Wednesday and were little changed in after-hours trade.











Ugandan security forces detained pop star-turned-politician Bobi Wine on Wednesday during a raid of the presidential aspirant's offices in the capital Kampala, his lawyer said. An opposition MP whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, Wine has previously been arrested numerous times as he has rattled the ruling party of President Yoweri Museveni, who has ruled the East African nation since 1986.





Wine's lawyer Anthony Wameli said his client was seized on Wednesday at the offices of his opposition party, the National Unity Platform. "The police and the army raided the office of NUP, sealed off the premises and all the roads leading to the place before detaining Bobi Wine and other party officials,” Wameli told AFP.









The BJP’s face in Bihar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi insists that the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is not the ‘B’ team of the national party. In an interview with ThePrint, Modi, who has been a steadfast supporter of Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar, said that the LJP is not part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar. “LJP is not a part of NDA in Bihar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Nitish Kumar will be addressing around a dozen joint election meetings,” Modi said dismissing the perceptin that central leadership of BJP was out to cut Nitish downto size.













European nations are closing schools, cancelling operations and enlisting legions of student medics as overwhelmed authorities face the nightmare scenario of a COVID-19 resurgence at the onset of winter. With new cases hitting about 100,000 a day, Europe has by a wide margin overtaken the United States, where more than 51,000 COVID-19 infections are reported on average every day.







Most European governments eased lockdowns over the summer to start reviving economies already battered by the pandemic's first wave, but the return of normal activity – from packed restaurants to new university terms – has fuelled a sharp spike in cases all over the continent. Bars and pubs were among the first to shut or face earlier closing in the new lockdowns.



