JnU students demand start of honors final yr exam



Students of the 2015-16 academic year of Jagannath University (JnU) on Sunday have demanded immediate start of honors final year second-semester examinations. Under the banner of 'Students of 2015-16 academic year of Jagannath University', they raised their demand at a human chain held in front of Shaheed Minar of the university around 11:00 am. Students of different departments took part in the human chain. They chanted different slogans in favor of their demand.







Moderated by Rabiul Alam of English department, H.M Shahin, Kajol Rani Sarker, Imran Roni, Kamal, Mahbub of the 2015-16 academic year addressed the human chain. While speaking at human chain Kajol Rani Sarker, a final year student of the Anthropology department said, most of the students of the university have come from middle-class families, students of several departments of the 2015-16 academic year have appeared in 8-semester examinations and already became graduate.







Due to the incompleteness of our final 8-semester examinations, we are deprived of applying for several jobs and scholarship programs abroad. For the incompleteness of examinations, we along with our family fell into depression. JnU Vice-chancellor Professor Dr. Mijanur Rahman said we couldn't do anything beyond the government directives in the regard.





A software was developed by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University authorities to take the stuck examinations easily, authorities of different universities gave a positive impression on it. While asked when the software would be launched, the VC replied that examinations could be arranged at the end of November or in December using the software following the approval of UGC and other authorities concerned.

